One dead, 17 injured after stage collapse at Spanish music festival
Disaster struck on the Medusa Festival within the city of Cullera close to Valencia at 4:18 a.m. native time “due to a strong gust of wind,” they stated.
Early Saturday morning pageant administration introduced that the pageant had been suspended.
“Due to inclement weather occurring in the early hours of Aug. 13, 2022, and with the aim of guaranteeing the security of the concert-goers, workers and artists gathered at the Medusa Festival, the festival organization suspends its activity for the time being,” pageant administration stated on Instagram.
“The festival site is cleared as a preventative measure with the aim of facilitating the work of the emergency and security services at the Medusa Festiva,” it added.
Videos posted on social media early Saturday confirmed robust winds and constructions falling from the stage as massive crowds of pageant attendees had been evacuated.
The Valencia part of Spain’s nationwide climate service (AEMET) stated on Twitter that heat breezes had been producing very robust gusts of wind and abrupt will increase in temperature.
Around 3 a.m. native time, the temperature was a blistering 40.5 Celsius (104.9 levels Fahrenheit) on the Alicante-Elche airport, simply south of the live performance web site, on the Mediterranean coast — with winds measuring 82 kilometers (round 50 miles) per hour.