One dead and several injured after train carriage derails near Vienna

At least one individual has died and several other others have been injured after a practice carriage derailed and overturned close to Vienna.

Authorities stated the accident occurred simply after 18:00 CET on Monday night within the district of Mödling, south of the Austrian capital.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross advised the APA information company that two folks had been significantly injured and eleven others solely barely injured.

Rescue employees and 4 emergency helicopters have been deployed to the scene, close to the village of Münchendorf.

There was no additional details about the reason for the derailment.

The Hungarian-Austrian railway firm Raaberbahn stated all trains between Ebenfurth and Vienna’s foremost station had been diverted as a consequence of an “incident”.

Last yr, seventeen folks had been injured after a regional train carrying schoolchildren derailed into a river within the Austrian Alps.