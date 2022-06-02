One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive

Cypriot police stated the physique of a person was retrieved off the Mediterranean island’s western coast Thursday after newly arrived migrants stated one amongst them had fallen overboard.

Police stated a gaggle of 44 Syrians – together with two girls and 4 youngsters – have been discovered wandering within the Peyia space north of Paphos.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The migrants informed police {that a} man on the boat they have been travelling in had gone lacking earlier than they reached the shore.

Authorities launched a rescue operation, and the physique of a person was found within the waters.

A police official stated the physique was discovered after an intensive search utilizing a helicopter, however it had but to be formally recognized.

The lacking migrant was reported to be a 24-year-old Syrian.

Police imagine the Syrians have been smuggled from Turkey and dropped off pre-dawn earlier than the boat departed.

Cyprus has complained that folks smugglers have pushed an enormous rise in asylum seekers touchdown on its shores from Turkey lately.

The small EU state has lobbied Brussels to take motion over the “disproportionate” numbers of asylum seekers it receives.

After being processed, the migrants who arrived on Thursday morning will likely be transferred to a reception heart exterior the capital Nicosia.

Read extra:

Greece stops another 150 migrants from entering its waters

Six migrants drowned off Lebanon’s Tripoli coast: State media

Migrant found dead after shooting at Greece-Turkey border: Police