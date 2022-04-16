One dead, six injured in oil tanker explosion east of Hong Kong

At least one particular person was killed and 6 wounded after an oil tanker exploded east of Hong Kong on Saturday, officers stated.

The Hong Kong Government Flying Services stated it was notified at round 4:05 pm (0805 GMT) that an oil tanker exploded within the waters 300 kilometers to the east of Hong Kong.

The reason behind the explosion was unclear as of Saturday night time, a authorities spokesperson stated.

Authorities dispatched a fixed-wing plane and two helicopters to rescue seven crew members reported to be injured.

One man had already died by the point rescuers arrived on the Panama-registered ship, the 9,995-tons “Chuang Yi.”

Three Indonesian males of their thirties have been severely injured, together with one with second-degree burns overlaying 30 p.c of his physique and others with burns on their faces.

Two different Indonesian males and a Burmese man, all aged between 30 and 40, had much less critical accidents corresponding to lacerations and burns.

Authorities have been unable to verify if there have been oil spills due to poor visibility after dusk, the spokesperson advised AFP.

