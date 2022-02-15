One dead, two officers seriously injured after high-speed collision

A person is useless and two law enforcement officials are significantly injured after a van, believed to have been travelling at excessive velocity, and an unmarked police automotive collided in nation Victoria.

Victoria Police stated the autos crashed on the Murray Valley Highway on the intersection of Stokes Road at Strathmerton within the state’s far north about noon.

The driver of the van, who was its sole occupant, died on the scene and has not but been formally recognized.

Two law enforcement officials – a primary constable and a detective sergeant from Cobram – have been handled on the scene by Ambulance Victoria earlier than being transported to hospital.