One dead, two officers seriously injured after high-speed collision
A person is useless and two law enforcement officials are significantly injured after a van, believed to have been travelling at excessive velocity, and an unmarked police automotive collided in nation Victoria.
Victoria Police stated the autos crashed on the Murray Valley Highway on the intersection of Stokes Road at Strathmerton within the state’s far north about noon.
The driver of the van, who was its sole occupant, died on the scene and has not but been formally recognized.
Two law enforcement officials – a primary constable and a detective sergeant from Cobram – have been handled on the scene by Ambulance Victoria earlier than being transported to hospital.
One of the officers, a person in his 30s, was taken by air ambulance to the Alfred hospital in Melbourne. The different, a person in his 60s, was taken to Shepparton Hospital by ambulance.
Victoria Police Eastern Region Assistant Commissioner Tony Langdon stated the officers have been on patrol when “tragically, this van has collided with them at high speed”.
Mr Langdon stated investigators have been nonetheless establishing the circumstances of the crash, however an early assessment steered the motive force of the van might need missed a give approach signal.
He stated about 40 individuals had died on Victoria’s roads for the reason that starting of the yr, most of them on nation roads, and urged motorists to drive rigorously.