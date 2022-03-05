One family’s escape from Kyiv

This article comprises audio parts. Press the play button to listen to the household in their very own phrases.

Now, it was a actuality.

This is the story of their escape from Kyiv.

At first, Yana thought her husband was mistaken. The loud growth could not be an assault.

“(She) told me, don’t worry, let’s sleep,” Sergii stated.

“But then we heard another explosion in Kyiv, and I told her that wait, for sure, it’s an explosion and it’s some kind of missile or something. And we started to listen, to read the news. And we understood that the war started and that a Russian invasion is ongoing,” he stated.

Thursday 2/24, 10:05 a.m.

Five hours after the beginning of the invasion

By mid-morning, the state of affairs was crystal-clear: Russian forces had invaded Ukraine from three sides and Kyiv gave the impression to be considered one of Moscow’s targets.

Still, Sergii and Yana determined to remain put with their three-year-old daughter, Liza, after listening to from pals that roads main out of the capital had been clogged with lengthy strains of site visitors.

Nonetheless, they determined to pack their luggage, simply in case.

“We are a bit in shock and trying to stay calm, not to show anything to our child,” Sergii stated.

While little Liza did not perceive what was happening, she appeared to know one thing wasn’t proper as a result of there was no kindergarten, they stated.

Transcript: “The first question was in the morning why we don’t go to the kindergarten and what is happening? I said that…we stayed home for a while because we have some problems but I…for now I don’t want to explain some bad things for her.”

Thursday 2/24, 9:31 p.m.

16 hours after the beginning of the invasion

By the afternoon, Yana and Sergii had determined to depart their Kyiv dwelling. They jumped within the automobile and began heading west to Ternopil, a city 300 miles from Kyiv and round 120 miles from the Polish border.

“We think it will be more safe in Ternopil. The last thing was when we heard the bomb, that’s why we decided to get out from the city because we are living in the center,” Yana stated.

As the household drove out of the town, the gravity of the state of affairs turned clear. This was a struggle.

Transcript: “The situation is a lot of blog posts, a lot of our guys, our army is the best because they ask where we are going, everything is ok, they say that we will win.”

They drove by the night time, however their progress was sluggish. With hundreds of individuals fleeing Kyiv to the west, the roads had been jammed with site visitors.

It was unimaginable to seek out anyplace to remain and get some relaxation.

Transcript: “We didn’t stop because there was a lot of cars and our road was blocked. So we moved on, only 500 meters in four hours. With a little child it was very terrible.”

Friday 2/25, 1:00 a.m.

32 hours after the beginning of the invasion

The Lysenkos had been on the street for 12 hours. All of the accommodations alongside the way in which had been fully booked out, so that they spent the night time driving. Liza slept within the again as they crossed the nation, curled up in her automobile seat.

Transcript: “We don’t know what we will expect but my dream is to have my home again and…to live peaceful with my family as it was earlier.”

Saturday 2/26, 12:18 p.m.

55 hours after the beginning of the invasion

Yana, Sergii and Liza made it to Ternopil. They’d been within the automobile for the higher a part of two days.

“With a child, the third day in the car is difficult, but we’re going forward,” Yana stated.

They thought of attempting to depart Ukraine, however determined this wasn’t an possibility, as crossing the border would imply splitting up the household.

Yana and Liza might go to Poland, however Sergii — like all Ukrainian males aged 18 to 60 — would not be allowed to depart the nation.

Instead, they determined to journey to a small village within the nation’s most western area close to Hungary, the place Yana has kin.

Transcript: “And another friends went to another point at the border, and there was a line of cars, around 20 kilometers, so they spent few hours and…now running to next point, trying to cross the border to send wife with a half-year daughter across the border to Poland.”

“And now we are going to the most western part of Ukraine to the mountains. My relatives live there and they are expecting us,” Yana stated.

Sunday 2/27, 4:00 p.m.

83 hours after the beginning of the invasion

After three days on the street, the household lastly arrived at their vacation spot, Vynohradiv — a small city within the mountains, only a few miles from the Hungarian border.

“It was a difficult road, but we did it. Now we are near to the border, a very, very beautiful, small town,” Yana stated.

Liza, too, has a smile on her face. No longer within the automobile, she is lastly free to stretch her legs and run round, blissfully unaware of the catastrophe that has befallen her nation.