‘One for all and all for one’: solidarity in Ukrainian town

In the “DD” settlement of Zaporizhzhia, there isn’t a scarcity of arms to cleanup the destruction brought on by a rocket strike, which left 5 injured, together with one little one. People come collectively in solidarity to rebuild “on the ruins of what Russia has been doing” says one volunteer.

Citizens of Mariupol organised a discipline kitchen for his or her neighbours amid the continued Russian army operation in Ukraine. Locals might be seen queuing up for soup and consuming outdoors.

Olga, a Mariupol resident, mentioned: “We help the girls, the girls cook. Every day we come, clean, cut (products), we do what is needed.” She mentioned the meals is then taken to pensioners in her constructing who aren’t in a position to stroll. Olga mentioned they cook dinner dishes comparable to soup or porridge.

The meals, in addition to the sphere kitchen, was supplied to them by the army, she mentioned. But additionally they carry a few of the components from their properties.

“We bring what we have,” Olga mentioned.