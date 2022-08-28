“One Hellavu Cricketer”: Former South Africa Captain’s Ultimate Praise For Ben Stokes | Cricket News

England captain Ben Stokes had a memorable second Test match in opposition to South Africa as he displayed an all-round efficiency to assist his facet win the competition by an innings and 85 runs to degree the three match collection at 1-1. The left-handed batter had scored his first hundred as a Test captain and he additionally went on to take 4 wickets. All the wickets got here when England actually wanted a breakthrough and he bowled a barrage of bouncers to unsettle the batters on the crease.

This efficiency by Stokes, earned him the final word reward from former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who went on to tweet: “Ben Stokes is one hellavu Cricketer.”

In one other tweet, he stated: “England bowl very well this Test. Used the crease well from wide asking question in the business channel. We had our chances with the ball 1st inn, unfortunately didn’t get the breakthroughs at the right time. We were so close.”

With the bat in hand, Stokes performed a knock of 103 runs off 163 balls with the assistance of 6 fours and three sixes. He additionally took two wickets every within the first and third innings of the match.

England hammered South Africa by an innings and 85 runs to win the second Test at Old Trafford inside three days on Saturday. The victory, which adopted South Africa’s nearly as crushing innings and 12-run win within the first Test at Lord’s, meant England levelled the three-match collection at 1-1.

South Africa, 141-3 of their second innings at tea, then noticed England captain Ben Stokes take away each Rassie van der Dussen (41) and Keegan Petersen (42) for his or her interval scores. The Proteas, the World Test Championship leaders, then collapsed in opposition to the brand new ball as they misplaced their final 5 wickets for seven runs in 31 balls en path to being dismissed for 179.

Recalled seamer Ollie Robinson took 4-43 in 15.1 overs and 40-year-old England nice James Anderson 3-30.