One in four West Australians have caught COVID since start of pandemic

One in 4 West Australians have contracted COVID-19 because the pandemic started, in accordance with the most recent figures from the state authorities.

Friday’s WA Health replace reported 9948 new instances, bringing the entire quantity recorded to 705,723 – one-quarter of WA’s inhabitants of about 2.8 million.

WA has recorded greater than 700,000 COVID instances because the pandemic started. Credit:Getty Images

The new instances, about two-thirds of which got here through self-reported speedy antigen checks, map a gentle decline in every day figures from a peak of greater than 17,000 new instances a day final week.

The deaths of 11 men and women ranging in age from their 70s to their 90s, courting again to April 21, had been additionally included in Friday’s replace. The division doesn’t launch any extra data on the circumstances surrounding COVID deaths, citing affected person confidentiality.