One in six university students sexually harassed, one in 20 sexually assaulted
Sexual assaults concerned situations the place sufferer/survivors didn’t consent to the sexual exercise, withdrew consent in the course of the sexual exercise and the perpetrator continued, or had been too intoxicated to consent, the report stated.
“Significant mental health impacts were the primary effect of experiencing sexual harassment and/or sexual assault in a university context, which often led to long-term impacts on self-esteem, self-confidence, and unhealthy relationships with substances,” it stated.
Universities Australia chair John Dewar stated the sector hoped there can be a big enchancment in sexual harassment and assault charges because the earlier survey. “Sadly, that does not seem to be the case,” he stated.
“These behaviours and the attitudes that underpin them will take a significant length of time to turn around – they’re deeply ingrained not just in Australian universities but in the wider community.”
The founder and director of End Rape on Campus Australia, Sharna Bremner, stated universities had failed to enhance security for college kids within the 5 years because the Human Rights Commission revealed a excessive prevalence of sexual harassment on campus.
“If we were to give universities a grade on how they’ve responded, we would give them an F … we’re seeing students still experiencing increasingly high rates, especially among certain populations, of sexual assault and harassment,” she stated.
Ms Bremner, who has been briefed on the outcomes by Universities Australia, stated sexual harassment and assault weren’t taken as significantly as different pupil behaviour.
“There are certain things universities will take seriously: if you plagiarise you will probably be suspended, if you sexually assault a peer you will probably be just fine,” she stated.
“We’re [student advocates] dealing with an old-boys network [university administration] with a staggering amount of money, and when you’re a student who just wants to go to your lecture without sitting next to the person who raped you, you’re entering a David and Goliath battle.”
Students nonetheless didn’t belief that in the event that they reported incidents of sexual harassment or assault, something can be carried out, she stated.
If this text has raised any points, discover help at 1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732 or 1800 FULL STOP.
