One in six university students sexually harassed, one in 20 sexually assaulted

Sexual assaults concerned situations the place sufferer/survivors didn’t consent to the sexual exercise, withdrew consent in the course of the sexual exercise and the perpetrator continued, or had been too intoxicated to consent, the report stated.

“Significant mental health impacts were the primary effect of experiencing sexual harassment and/or sexual assault in a university context, which often led to long-term impacts on self-esteem, self-confidence, and unhealthy relationships with substances,” it stated.

Universities Australia chair John Dewar stated the sector hoped there can be a big enchancment in sexual harassment and assault charges because the earlier survey. “Sadly, that does not seem to be the case,” he stated.

“These behaviours and the attitudes that underpin them will take a significant length of time to turn around – they’re deeply ingrained not just in Australian universities but in the wider community.”

The founder and director of End Rape on Campus Australia, Sharna Bremner, stated universities had failed to enhance security for college kids within the 5 years because the Human Rights Commission revealed a excessive prevalence of sexual harassment on campus.