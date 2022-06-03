One killed in first major protest under Guinea junta

Gunfire rang out in Conakry in a single day as individuals barricaded streets and set tyres alight in protest over a 20% improve within the value of gasoline, a Reuters reporter and witnesses stated.

“Angry young people went out to protest and clash with security forces,” stated Souleymane Bah, a resident of the town’s Koloma neighbourhood. “We heard several gunshots. There was also teargas.”

One protester was shot lifeless by safety forces, based on the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists that opposed former President Alpha Conde’s efforts to carry onto energy.

A member of the family of the sufferer, who requested to not be named, confirmed he had been killed within the protest.