One killed, many injured in commuter train collision near Munich

One particular person was killed and greater than 10 folks had been injured Monday when two commuter trains collided close to Munich in southern Germany, police stated.

The explanation for the crash at round 16:40 pm native time (1540 GMT) was not but clear.

“One person died and there are injured people — in the double-digit range,” a Munich police spokesman advised AFP.

Images in native media confirmed passengers standing subsequent to the monitor after the collision, with no less than one partially derailed carriage seen.

The crash occurred close to the S-Bahn city rail station of Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn, southwest of Munich, with the 2 commuter trains apparently slamming into one another head-on.

More than 200 rescue staff and police had been on the scene by the early night, the police spokesman stated.

One injured particular person was initially trapped inside a carriage however was later freed, he added.

Germany’s top-selling Bild newspaper had earlier reported {that a} prepare driver was trapped within the mangled wreckage.

The stretch of monitor in Germany’s Bavaria area has been closed with rail substitute bus companies operating, Munich police stated.

Passengers on board the trains advised the Merkur newspaper that they felt a loud bang and had been thrown ahead.

According to native radio, two S-Bahn trains almost collided in the identical space final August, however each drivers had been capable of brake in time.

