One-legged San Francisco inmate awarded $500,000 after being forced to hop to cell

A jury this week awarded $504,000 to a one-legged San Francisco County inmate who was denied using his wheelchair and compelled to hop to a cell whereas handcuffed.

The federal jury awarded the damages to Vincent Bell on Wednesday in a a go well with he filed towards the town and county of San Francisco and a number of other Sheriff’s deputies.

Bell, 40, was one among six folks charged with participating within the 2012 homicide of a person who was overwhelmed and shot, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. He is accused of offering the gun utilized by the alleged shooter and is awaiting trial.

“We hope that it sends a clear message to the city and county of San Francisco that people do not relinquish their constitutional rights once they enter the incarceral system,” stated Chan Kim, an lawyer for Bell. “All detainees must be accommodated.”

Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for San Francisco City Atty. David Chiu, stated they’re weighing whether or not to attraction.

The metropolis lawyer’s workplace stays “adamant that the Sheriff’s deputies acted reasonably and appropriately when placing and transporting the plaintiff to a safety cell,” Kwart stated in an announcement.

Bell, whose proper leg was surgically amputated, was being held as a pre-trial detainee on Jan. 14, 2018, when he was written up for cheering throughout a soccer sport and order to spend 10 days in restrictive housing, in keeping with court docket paperwork. It was not clear why or when his leg was amputated.

Earlier that morning, Bell stated a deputy sexually harassed him, and submitted a criticism the identical day, the legal criticism states.

On Jan. 18, whereas serving out the self-discipline, he was ordered by Sgt. Yvette Williams to switch cells, the criticism states.

Williams ordered a cell extraction, which is “designed to remove individuals from their cells with the use of force and under the threat of greater force,” in keeping with the criticism.

Williams claimed Bell had barricaded himself within the cell utilizing his mattress and mattress, however footage of the incident exhibits him calmly sitting in his wheelchair along with his belongings on his mattress, in keeping with court docket paperwork,

Bell was pinned to the bottom, handcuffed after which ordered to hop out of the cell with out his wheelchair, the criticism states.

When “he was physically unable to continue hopping, he stated that his leg was tired before he collapsed on the ground,” in keeping with court docket paperwork.

Court paperwork state Williams ordered Bell to face earlier than a workforce dragged him to what’s often known as a security cell. There, he was stripped bare, with a rosary necklace reduce off his neck, and left within the cell for twenty-four hours, the criticism states.

In its verdict, the jury discovered Williams had used extreme drive towards Bell. The jury stated the town and county of San Francisco violated Bell’s incapacity rights and failed to coach deputies on the right use of a particular response workforce and the security cell.

The jury decided the town and county had precipitated Bell bodily and emotional hurt.

In an announcement, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office expressed disappointment within the end result and reiterated that its deputies had been justified of their actions.

“While we respect the judicial process and decisions made by juries of our peers, we believe our deputies not only adhered to the approved policy for transferring an inmate to a safety cell, but they showed courtesy and restraint when Bell, who has been in our jail for 10 years on murder charges, threatened deputies,” Tara Moriarty, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s workplace, stated in an announcement.

Kim, Bell’s lawyer, stated the authorized workforce hopes San Francisco will deliver its insurance policies consistent with federal necessities to supply lodging for folks with disabilities, and is planning to hunt injunctive aid.

Bell was charged in reference to the December 2012 death of Stephen Reid, 26, who had just lately arrived within the San Francisco Bay Area from Georgia.

Prosecutors stated Bell, one other man and two ladies stormed into a house and beat, gagged and hog-tied Reid and an 18-year-old lady, then put them in an SUV the place Reid was shot earlier than dumping them on a road. Reid died at a hospital. Authorities say the victims knew their alleged attackers.

Four folks pleaded responsible to numerous costs within the case. The alleged shooter, Montrail Brackens of Oakland, has pleaded not responsible to homicide.

Bell is being held in a San Francisco County jail situated in San Bruno, in keeping with his lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.