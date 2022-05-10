One man dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Auburn gym

One man is useless and one other man is in vital situation in hospital after a gang-related capturing outdoors a gymnasium in Sydney’s west on Tuesday evening.

The two males, believed to be brothers of their late 20s, have been shot outdoors BodyFit Gym on Parramatta Road in Auburn about 8pm.

Two males have been discovered with a number of gunshot wounds at a health centre in Auburn on Tuesday evening. Credit:Nine News

One of the lads was handled for a number of gunshot wounds to his abdomen, legs and arms on the scene, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson mentioned.

He went into cardiac arrest and died.