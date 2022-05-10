One man dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Auburn gym
One man is useless and one other man is in vital situation in hospital after a gang-related capturing outdoors a gymnasium in Sydney’s west on Tuesday evening.
The two males, believed to be brothers of their late 20s, have been shot outdoors BodyFit Gym on Parramatta Road in Auburn about 8pm.
One of the lads was handled for a number of gunshot wounds to his abdomen, legs and arms on the scene, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson mentioned.
He went into cardiac arrest and died.
The second man suffered as much as 10 gunshot wounds to his physique, together with his head, and is in vital situation at Westmead Hospital.
“When we arrived on scene both patients had suffered significant blood loss and one of them had gone into traumatic cardiac arrest,” inspector Kevin Mcsweeney from NSW Ambulance mentioned.
“Paramedics did everything they could but despite best efforts, he died at the scene.
“The second patient had been hit with up to 10 bullets and incredibly, was still conscious and breathing when we transported him to hospital.
“This was an horrific and confronting scene that unfolded in front of several witnesses, it is very fortunate no other members of the public were injured.”