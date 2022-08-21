One man killed, one injured in Hollywood shooting

Two males had been in custody Saturday night time after a day capturing in Hollywood that killed one man and injured one other, police stated.

Police investigators stated the victims had been shot after an argument and a number of rounds had been fired. After the capturing an unspecified variety of folks fled the scene, police stated.

Police didn’t launch the names of the victims or their ages.

The capturing occurred at 2:10 p.m. on the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard between North Hudson Avenue and Seward Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz stated.

One of the victims was pronounced useless on the scene. Paramedics took the opposite man to the hospital, the place he was reported to be in steady situation.