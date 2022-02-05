ONE MORE EXAMPLE OF JUST HOW UNDEMOCRATIC U.S. DEMOCRACY IS

Trump’s technique for reelection in 2020,

as MD congressman Jamie Raskin identified in yesterday’s Democracy Now interview,

is now clear. Had Pence annulled the 2020 presidential electoral outcomes, the

House of Representatives would have determined the end result of the elections. Nancy

Pelosi was Speaker of the House, however in that scenario every state would have

had one vote. Since the Republicans management extra states than the Democrats,

Trump would have been named president. And identical to Michael Flynn was calling

for, Trump would have instantly declared martial regulation. Hence, identical to within the

Senate, every state would have had the identical weight in figuring out the end result.

Nothing to do with inhabitants. What ever occurred to what was once known as “one

man one vote”?