ONE MORE EXAMPLE OF JUST HOW UNDEMOCRATIC U.S. DEMOCRACY IS
Trump’s technique for reelection in 2020,
as MD congressman Jamie Raskin identified in yesterday’s Democracy Now interview,
is now clear. Had Pence annulled the 2020 presidential electoral outcomes, the
House of Representatives would have determined the end result of the elections. Nancy
Pelosi was Speaker of the House, however in that scenario every state would have
had one vote. Since the Republicans management extra states than the Democrats,
Trump would have been named president. And identical to Michael Flynn was calling
for, Trump would have instantly declared martial regulation. Hence, identical to within the
Senate, every state would have had the identical weight in figuring out the end result.
Nothing to do with inhabitants. What ever occurred to what was once known as “one
man one vote”?