Europe
One more injured in Baku nightclub explosion dies
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. One of the victims
of the April 3 explosion in a Baku nightclub, Aykhan Fatullazade,
has died, Trend
studies.
Fatullazade, born in 2001, died right this moment in one of many personal
clinics. His situation was assessed as crucial.
The truth was confirmed to Trend within the General Prosecutor’s
Office of Azerbaijan.
Overall, 4 individuals have died and 37 bought injured because of
the explosion. In addition, 14 automobiles, one house and two
non-residential amenities had been broken.