One more injured in Baku nightclub explosion dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. One of the victims

of the April 3 explosion in a Baku nightclub, Aykhan Fatullazade,

has died, Trend

studies.

Fatullazade, born in 2001, died right this moment in one of many personal

clinics. His situation was assessed as crucial.

The truth was confirmed to Trend within the General Prosecutor’s

Office of Azerbaijan.

Overall, 4 individuals have died and 37 bought injured because of

the explosion. In addition, 14 automobiles, one house and two

non-residential amenities had been broken.