One Nation ‘accounts manager’ allegedly used bogus emails in failed election fraud
An “accounts manager” for One Nation is accused of utilizing bogus emails in his try and defraud the Electoral Commission of Queensland of $24,000 in election funding.
Alexander Stewart Jones, nationwide govt treasurer for the social gathering led by Pauline Hanson, is charged with tried fraud, forgery and uttering cast paperwork.
The 22-year-old, who listed his handle in courtroom paperwork as a three-bedroom Hamilton townhouse renting for $630 per week, will seem in Brisbane Magistrates Court once more on Wednesday.
He was charged on December 15 final yr after the police investigation started in January following a referral from the Electoral Commission of Queensland.
Detectives raided a residential handle at Hamilton and an workplace handle at Holt Street in close by Eagle Farm that morning and charged him later within the day.
The One Nation social gathering workplace is positioned on Holt Street.
According to courtroom paperwork, Mr Jones was accused of utilizing cast ECQ paperwork and bogus emails in his try and deceive the ECQ between August 23, 2020 and September 16, 2020.
It was alleged Mr Jones submitted fraudulent documentation referring to a 2020 election funding utility for $24,000.