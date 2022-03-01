One Nation ‘accounts manager’ allegedly used bogus emails in failed election fraud

An “accounts manager” for One Nation is accused of utilizing bogus emails in his try and defraud the Electoral Commission of Queensland of $24,000 in election funding.

Alexander Stewart Jones, nationwide govt treasurer for the social gathering led by Pauline Hanson, is charged with tried fraud, forgery and uttering cast paperwork.

Mr Jones is because of seem in particular person on Wednesday at Brisbane Magistrates Court for a point out of his case. Credit:Robert Shakespeare

The 22-year-old, who listed his handle in courtroom paperwork as a three-bedroom Hamilton townhouse renting for $630 per week, will seem in Brisbane Magistrates Court once more on Wednesday.

He was charged on December 15 final yr after the police investigation started in January following a referral from the Electoral Commission of Queensland.