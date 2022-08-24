‘One of my largest creations’: Chef’s viral video of huge chocolate shark wows people

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is somebody whose creations by no means fail to amaze and amuse folks. He creates varied large sculptures utilizing nothing however chocolate. Be it a dragon with smoke popping out of its mouth or a tall giraffe, his creations go away netizens shocked. Case in level, his newest video of an enormous chocolate shark.

“Chocolate Shark! This 7,5ft long and 150lbs. 100% chocolate is one of my largest creations!” the celebrated chef wrote. He additionally added a couple of hashtags to conclude his share. They’re #amauryguichon, #chocolate, and #shark.

Take a take a look at the video that exhibits him creating the shark sculpture from the scratch:

The video has gone loopy viral since being posted a couple of days in the past. Till now, the video has gathered over 10.3 million views and the numbers are shortly rising. Many took to feedback part to indicate their amazement on the creation. A number of additionally tagged others for them to observe the clip.

“Daddy shark, doo, doo, doo. This really amazing my friend,” posted an Instagram consumer referencing a well-liked nursery rhyme Baby Shark. “Crazy!!” expressed one other. “My kids are wondering – how many hours does this take you?” requested a 3rd. “Wow, so cool,” wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions via fireplace emoticons.