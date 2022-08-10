One of the great sports movies skipped over the truth. This TV show gets it right

A League of Their Own ★★★★

At first blush it appears A League of Their Own is a mere retread of the 1992 movie of the identical title, broadly and rightly thought to be one of many all-time nice sports activities motion pictures. But for all its virtues, Penny Marshall’s comedic tackle the real-life story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that ran from 1943 to 1954 left one thing fairly main out of the image – and this eight-parter units the report straight, so to talk.

Like the movie, this League focuses on one staff, the Rockford Peaches. Unlike the movie, it is vitally a lot a queer historical past. In some methods, it owes as a lot to the Ryan Murphy-produced documentary A Secret Love (2020) because it does to Marshall’s film.

Peachy eager: Shirley (Kate Berlant), Carson (Abbi Jacobson), Terri (Rae Gray), Greta (D’Arcy Carden) and Jo (Melanie Field). Credit:Anne Marie Fox/Prime

As one character remarks: “I bet 35 per cent of the league are queers.” But except for Rosie O’Donnell’s ambiguous presence, Marshall’s film skirted that reality solely. (As a mark of simply how a lot the dial has moved, O’Donnell – who didn’t come out till 2002 – crops up in a pleasant cameo right here as Vi, the butch proprietor of a secret homosexual bar.)