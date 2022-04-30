“One of the most exciting years in cinema for me” – says Ayushmann Khurrana : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ayushmann Khurrana is delighted that he’ll showcase unimaginable versatility this yr! He says, “I’m thrilled about the range of characters that I will showcase to audiences in 2022! It is one of the most exciting years in cinema for me as I get to play an undercover cop in Anek, a doctor in Doctor G, and a Hindi film hero who, though perceived as a muscle-flexing star, is quite the opposite in real life in Action Hero.”

“One of the most exciting years in cinema for me” – says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann says his slate boasts of supremely authentic topics that can entertain folks of all age teams. He says, “It can’t get any more diverse than this for me and I hope audiences will appreciate and love the different avatars that I’m playing in these three unique films. I believe these three projects are disruptive and highly original scripts and I’m confident about them standing out. As an actor, I can’t wait to receive the audience’s reactions to them!”

Ayushmann Khurrana will probably be seen subsequent in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek that’s releasing on May 27.

