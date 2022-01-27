One of the world’s largest cut diamonds goes up for auction

A black diamond weighing a staggering 555.55 carats, which was exhibited in Dubai final week, goes up for public sale at Sotheby’s and residing as much as its title “The Enigma.”

Bidding opens on Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. PST (1400 GMT) and closes on Feb. 9, Sotheby’s stated, including cryptocurrency will likely be accepted for fee of the diamond.

Sotheby’s stated it’s the largest faceted Fancy Black Diamond identified to ever seem at public sale and was listed as the most important reduce diamond on this planet within the 2006 Guinness Book of World Records.

Also generally known as a carbonado diamond, it’s attainable the black diamond got here from outer area. Carbonados of this construction have solely been present in Brazil and the Central African Republic, and scientists have lengthy theorized about their origins.

“They are shrouded in mystery as to the origin or formation because there’s not that many of them found on Earth,” geologist Aaron Celestian, the curator of mineral sciences on the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, informed Reuters on Wednesday.

Celestian stated most carbonados are about 2.6 to three.2 billion years previous. As Earth itself dates again to 4.65 billion years in the past, carbonados have been shaped when Earth’s plates have been nonetheless shifting and the oxygenation of the environment was happening, he stated.

“We think that they could have formed super deep within the Earth’s interior, far deeper than what we know already of diamonds. There’s hypotheses that suggest that they formed at impact sites where a large asteroid hit Earth,” Celestian stated.

“There’s also interstellar hypotheses that suggest that they grew in space and then later fell on the surface of Earth.”

The Enigma has not been exhibited earlier than and is anticipated to promote for between $4 million and $7 million. Its proprietor has had it for 20 years, however little is understood about its historical past earlier than that.

Celestian believes analysis into the diamond would inform us lots about deep-Earth mineralogy or the evolution of our photo voltaic system.

The diamond was proven in Beverly Hills this week earlier than heading again to London for the public sale.

