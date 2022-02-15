‘One of the worst auctions they ever had’ – Brad Hogg baffled with Mumbai Indians’ strategy at IPL 2022 mega auction

Having received the Indian Premier League (IPL) title a report 5 occasions, Mumbai Indians have been one of many franchises to be careful for within the recently-concluded IPL 2022 mega auction. MI had a handbag of INR 48 crore as they retained the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. While MI have been recognized to make sensible purchases on the public sale, their technique this season left the cricket world baffled.

The Nita-Ambani owned franchise was laregly inactive on the primary day of the occasion and picked a number of uncapped gamers later to make amends. The five-time champions spent half of their purse on buying Ishan Kishan for a whooping INR 15.25 crore and Jofra Archer for INR 8 crore. Notably, Archer received’t even function in IPL 2022 because of health points and could be accessible from the subsequent season onwards.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg is amongst many to criticize MI’s techniques on the occasion. “Spending 8Cr on Archer is a huge risk, especially after spending 15 crore on Ishan Kishan. He’s had two elbow surgeries in the last 18 months, that’s the worst injury a fast bowler could have,” mentioned Hogg on his YouTube channel.

Mumbai Indians don’t have depth of their bowling: Brad Hogg

“They have a formidable top order in Rohit, Kishan and Surya and then David at No.4, which is also a risk. Who’s going to bat at No.5 is the big question. The bowling department is where their headache starts. They don’t have depth in their bowling and not many top class spinners. They also don’t have finishers like the Pandya brothers. This is one of the worst auctions MI has ever had,” he added.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is anticipated to get underway within the final week of March. This season’s event shall be a grand affair with two new sides – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – coming into the image. It will even be fascinating to see how MI fares with the brand new squad.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen