One person dead after Ontario police chase and shooting

A police chase that started in Ontario and entered Pomona resulted in a taking pictures that left one individual useless Friday night time, authorities confirmed.

Cpl. Bill Lee, an Ontario Police Department spokesperson, stated he wasn’t in a position to verify whether or not an officer’s shot killed the suspect or whether or not the suspect was armed.

Officers tried to drag over a automobile at 7:37 p.m. within the space of Mission Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, however the driver didn’t yield and officers gave chase, Lee stated.

Information about why officers tried to drag the automobile over, and a automobile description, wasn’t instantly obtainable.

The pursuit went via Montclair and into Pomona, the place it ended when the suspect crashed into an uninvolved individual’s automobile within the space of Kadota Avenue and ninth Street, Lee stated.

He wasn’t in a position to instantly verify the opposite driver’s standing.

The suspect acquired out of the automobile after the crash and at the least one officer opened fireplace, Lee stated. The suspect was pronounced useless after the taking pictures, though info on whether or not that was at a hospital or on the scene wasn’t obtainable late Friday.

No officers have been injured through the incident, he stated.

Further details about the pursuit and taking pictures wasn’t obtainable Friday.