One person has died after plane crashed and caught fire in WA’s north

“The ATSB is deploying a team of transport safety investigators from our Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney offices with expertise in aircraft operations and maintenance to the accident site,” he stated.

“Once on site, over a number of days investigators will examine the wreckage and site surrounds, and will retrieve any relevant components for further examination at the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra.

“The ATSB will also analyse any available recorded data, interview witnesses and parties with a knowledge of the flight, and review aircraft maintenance and pilot records.”

He stated anybody with footage of the plane or who had witnessed the airplane in flight or crash ought to contact witness@atsb.gov.au.

Police have additionally requested anybody with info to name Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the data on-line at crimestopperswa.com.au.