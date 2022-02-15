One person killed after two passenger trains collide near Munich

One individual has died and a minimum of 14 others had been injured after two regional passenger trains collided close to Munich.

German police mentioned the incident occurred shortly earlier than 17:00 on Monday close to the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station.

The two commuter trains apparently collided head-on alongside a single-track railway, south of the Bavarian metropolis.

National media have reported that round 100 passengers, together with schoolchildren, had been travelling on the 2 trains earlier than the collision.

Police mentioned the reason for the crash was nonetheless being investigated. More than 200 emergency personnel had been on the scene within the early night.

S-Bahn Munich, the operator of the commuter service, said on Twitter that the railway line was closed with alternative bus companies working.

Passengers instructed the native newspaper Münchner Merkur that that they had felt a violent shock and had been thrown out of their seats.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder mentioned he was shocked by the “terrible news” and thanked rescuers for his or her “quick response”.