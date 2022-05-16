One person was killed in a California church shooting, officials say

One individual was killed and 4 others had been critically wounded in a capturing Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California neighborhood the place the vast majority of residents are seniors, officers stated. A suspect was in custody.

The capturing was reported shortly earlier than 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church within the metropolis of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated on Twitter.

A person died on the scene and a fifth injured individual suffered minor accidents, officers stated. All the victims had been adults.

Deputies detained a suspect, an grownup male, and recovered a weapon on the scene, officers stated. It wasn’t instantly clear the place contained in the church the capturing occurred.

About 30 individuals witnessed the violence, stated Carrie Braun, a sheriff’s spokesperson. The majority of these contained in the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent, Braun stated.

Investigators had been many components, together with whether or not the bloodshed might be a hate crime and whether or not the gunman was recognized to the church neighborhood, she stated.

More particulars had been anticipated from a sheriff’s division information convention scheduled for five p.m.

Federal brokers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been responding to the scene. The FBI was additionally sending brokers to the scene to help the sheriff.

Laguna Woods was constructed as a senior dwelling neighborhood and later grew to become a metropolis. More than 80% of residents within the metropolis of 18,000 individuals about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are not less than 65.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s workplace stated on Twitter that he was carefully monitoring the scenario.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the tweet stated.

The incident occurred in an space with a cluster of homes of worship, together with Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist church buildings and a Jewish synagogue.

On its web site, Geneva Presbyterian Church describes its mission as “to remember, tell, and live the way of Jesus by being just, kind, and humble.”

“All are welcome here. Really, we mean that! … Geneva aspires to be an inclusive congregation worshipping, learning, connecting, giving and serving together.”

The capturing got here a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 individuals at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

“This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,” stated U.S. Rep Katie Porter, whose district consists of Laguna Woods. “This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.”