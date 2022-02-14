One protester killed as thousands rally across Sudan against coup: Medics

At least one protester was shot useless as safety forces confronted crowds marching in Khartoum on Monday demanding the discharge of prisoners and an finish to navy rule, medics and a Reuters reporter mentioned.

Elsewhere, hundreds returned to streets throughout Sudan, in a few of the greatest demonstrations in almost a month in opposition to an October coup.

Across the River Nile from Khartoum, officers fired teargas to try to disperse hundreds of people that approached the disused parliament buildings in Omdurman and obtained near a key bridge.

Columns of smoke rose into the sky as demonstrators blocked one of many essential streets in Omdurman with stones. Some held large photos of protesters killed throughout earlier rallies.

“We won’t let the martyrs’ killers seize our country. We won’t let the military and the (former regime) return again. We are a free and democratic generation,” Sara Ahmed, a 19-year-old pupil, mentioned.

At least 80 have been killed by safety forces for the reason that coup, based on medics.

The navy and police say they permit peaceable protest, that members of the safety forces have needed to defend themselves, and that casualties are being investigated.

In Khartoum, separate teams of protesters demonstrated about 2km from the presidential palace amid heavy safety, witnesses mentioned.

One unidentified protester was killed by scattered gunshot, mentioned the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a bunch aligned with the protest motion. There was no rapid remark from the navy management.

Pictures of rallies in different cities and cities throughout Sudan have been posted on social media.

In latest days safety forces have arrested three high-profile civilian figures linked to a job pressure that was working to dismantle the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled in an rebellion in 2019.

“Freedom for the detainees,” learn a banner unfurled in Omdurman.

An activist legal professionals group mentioned final week that greater than 100 political detainees have been being held with out cost.

