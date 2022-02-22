One security guard killed, another injured in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal attack | News24

One safety guard was killed and one other injured in a taking pictures in Umlazi, Durban.

“It is alleged that today at 13:00, two security guards were escorting a courier vehicle on Yeni Veni Road in Umlazi B Section when they were attacked by two armed males who were driving a vehicle,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele advised News24 on Monday.

According to police, the armed males shot each the safety guards.

One guard, 47, was shot within the neck and abdomen. He died on the scene.

“The other one was shot in the head and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The victims were also robbed of their firearms,” Mbele added.

Umlazi SAPs are investigating instances of homicide, tried homicide, and theft.

In a press release on Monday, Emer-G-Med mentioned paramedics responded to the scene in B part to search out the 2 males seated in a Datsun Go.

“The driver was found in a critical condition, and a call was made for the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift him through to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required,” Emer-G-Med acknowledged.

The paramedics discovered that the passenger had sustained deadly accidents, and he was declared lifeless upon their arrival.

