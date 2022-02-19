One shot dead, 5 wounded after gunmen open fire at tavern in Ficksburg | News24

Police mentioned it was alleged that three armed males arrived on the tavern in Meqheleng at round 21:00 and shot useless one individual on the gate.

One individual was shot useless and 5 others have been wounded when three armed males opened fireplace at a tavern in Ficksburg within the Free State on Friday night time.

Police spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini mentioned it was alleged that three armed males arrived on the tavern in Meqheleng at round 21:00 and shot useless one individual on the gate.

Dhlamini mentioned the gunmen then walked contained in the tavern and opened fireplace, wounding 5 individuals.

The victims have been rushed to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with data can contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Kgolanyane at 082 3019 578 or name our Crime Stop quantity at 08600 10111.

