One step forward, 10 back: Iraqi Uber driver’s visa ‘mountain’

Loading Monash Health despatched him a certificates in appreciation after he helped to develop a foot therapeutic massage program to ease the discomfort for dialysis sufferers. But now Alkhammat is again to sq. one after he married Van den Brink in June 2020. They now dwell in Clayton with Elisha’s two step kids and two-month-old child Amira, which suggests princess. But now the Uber driver fears deportation. “Complex, hard and inhuman,” is how Alkhammat describes Home Affairs.

His first style of Australia in 2016 after he was invited right here as a customer to handle a convention for the Australian Sport Medicine Association. He spent a couple of months in Australia after a medical mishap meant he was too in poor health to attend the convention. But whereas in Australia, his identify appeared in native media in Iraq, the place he made political enemies in 2011 and was kidnapped and tortured by native militia, in line with paperwork seen by The Sunday Age. After this scare he submitted an software for protected haven as a refugee and was granted a brief safety visa, with full work rights granted the next yr after one other software. When Alkhammat married in June 2020, he submitted an software for a companion visa in December 2020 and was granted one other bridging visa, which contained no work rights. But in 2021, after he utilized to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to drop his struggle for a safety visa, that bridging visa stopped, and his work rights weren’t transferred to his partnership visa software.

The Department of Home Affairs mentioned it will not touch upon particular person circumstances. A division spokesman mentioned bridging visas had been granted in affiliation with particular functions. “If an applicant has multiple applications before the department, they can hold a different BV associated with each individual application,” he mentioned. “Only one BV will be in effect at any one time. BVs will also cease to be in effect if a substantive visa is granted.” He added that formal grant notices advise if any new circumstances had been utilized.

“Where a work restriction has been placed on a BV, the holder may apply for a new BV without the work restriction if found to be suffering from financial hardship.” Alkhammat continues to be ready for the results of making use of for companion visa and a reply to his April 28 electronic mail. Loading “Why should I apply for another hardship (exemption) when I was granted one five years ago?” “Every time you advance one or two steps forward, they push you 10 steps backwards,” he mentioned.