One suspect dead, three arrested after high-speed chase and shootout in JHB | News24

One suspect has been shot dead during a high speed chase and shootout in JHB.

After noticing and approaching a suspicious-looking car in Westbury, cops launched a high-speed chase and shootout that left one suspect useless and three others arrested.

While on patrol, Sophiatown cops got here throughout maroon-coloured Audi Q5 on Sunday.

According to police, one of many occupants within the Audi opened hearth on police as their car drew nearer.

The Audi then sped off in direction of Florida.

“The high-speed chase ended at the corner of Nadine and Albertina Sisulu in Florida when the Audi came to a stop after a tyre burst,” police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili stated.

“The suspects tried to shoot their way out, but the police retaliated.”

“Three suspects were arrested. One managed to flee on foot while the other was declared dead on the scene. SAPS members did not sustain any injuries,” Muridili added.

Police seized one firearm from the suspects, which was found to have been stolen in De Deur in January.

“It will be sent for ballistic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine whether it has been used in other violent crimes.”

Muridili stated the arrested suspects would even be profiled to find out whether or not they have been concerned in different severe and violent crimes.

The suspects are anticipated to seem within the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, going through expenses together with tried homicide and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

