One thing Katter and the Greens agree on

In a weird transfer, Bob Katter and the Greens have teamed up as a result of Australia is in “very serious trouble” over this challenge.

A ragtag staff of crossbench MPs and senators arrived in Parliament House on-board an electrical bus on Tuesday in an effort to attract consideration to Australia’s lack of gasoline safety amid escalating world tensions.

Bob Katter, Adam Bandt and Andrew Wilkie had been joined by senator Rex Patrick. They mentioned the state of affairs was changing into more and more extra regarding as tensions escalate with Russia and Ukraine, and China and Taiwan.

The electrical bus was inbuilt Sydney by Australian firm Nexport, the biggest producer of electrical buses within the nation.

Mr Katter mentioned the federal government wanted to behave now for future gasoline safety.

He needs a ban on the export of Australian oil, all suburban waste to be recycled into gasoline, all metropolitan-based public servants’ automobiles to be electrical autos, and a rollout of Australian-made renewable fuels sustainably comprised of sugar, grain and algae.

“A lot of people are looking on with concern as Russia and China climb back into bed together, and I get the feeling we are seeing imperialism not communism,” Mr Katter mentioned.

“If China embargoed our fuel, which comes from Singapore and South Korea, as they did with the urea and AdBlue for our trucks, then we are in very serious trouble.

“So, we need to refine and manufacture our own fuel here, and if we have electric cars or buses in the metropolitan cities, then that will mean more fuel for our trucks and farmers.

“If Greens leader Adam Bandt and I can agree that we need to do something for fuel and energy security, then it would be nice if the major parties can act.”

Mr Katter identified that he had not modified his opinion on web zero however acknowledged fossil fuels had been a finite useful resource and would run out inside 150 years, so another was wanted.

Mr Bandt mentioned Australia needs to be making electrical autos to make use of on its roads in addition to promoting to the world.

“We’ve got to move beyond goal and gas and start building electric vehicles and selling them,” he mentioned.

“(In doing so) we’d have jobs and tackle the climate security.

“We’d also achieve fuel security … We could be fuel secure through renewable energy.

“We’ve got an abundance of resources.”