One Ukrainian mom had to leave her own family to save her foster children

Suddenly the family was frantic. They began to seal the home windows to maintain the glass from shattering inwards, however Oksana knew that wasn’t sufficient. They needed to get right down to the basement. It was in no way a bomb shelter. It was by no means constructed for that. But it must do. There was no time to go wherever else.

“A child started to scream,” Oksana instructed CNN. “I was trying to calm him: ‘look at me, breathe, we’re gonna seal the windows, everything is under control. Now we need you to stop the panic and help us,'” she mentioned she instructed him.

Tatyana, one other Ukrainian girl concerned with SOS Children’s Villages, managed to flee the conflict along with her six foster kids, with out them listening to the bombing. But she needed to make an terrible determination. Stay in Ukraine along with her household or go away and save her foster children.

“I have a daughter and mother in Ukraine, I am worrying so much, but these children should be saved,” Tatyana mentioned from the SOS Children’s Village in Bilgoraj, Poland, which lies near the Ukrainian border and is taking in evacuees.

“My daughter is an adult already, I asked her if she wants to come to Poland as well, but she doesn’t want to,” she mentioned, including that her daughter wished to remain to struggle in opposition to the Russians

Tatyana determined to foster kids as a result of she had at all times wished a giant household. Now that household has been pressured aside.

One woman who has been mothered by Tatyana since she was only one yr previous was along with her as we have been speaking. Now 13, she appears calm and has a candy smile for strangers earlier than opening up about her emotions.

“I’m anxious, scared,” she mentioned. “I’m worrying for my relatives, for all Ukrainians.”

Traumatized and afraid

The trauma of conflict is hitting the kids who’ve already had a tough begin in life, mentioned Oksana, who’s a psychologist and artwork therapist for SOS Children’s Villages. The group calls itself the world’s largest non-governmental group that helps kids who don’t have parental care.

“Before the war, our children had been abused physically, psychologically, economically, and sexually,” she mentioned. “They suffered. They didn’t have a childhood.”

And now, they’re refugees of conflict.

A complete of 107 kids together with foster moms generally known as “mom mentors,” resembling Tatyana, have left SOS Villages in Ukraine for Poland. Some fled areas the place the conflict had not but reached, whereas others noticed it up shut, Oksana mentioned.

“There is a girl who is coming to us, she broke free from the hell of Irpin, a city that’s been leveled, and she witnessed a family being shot before her eyes,” Oksana mentioned. “I am scared to imagine her condition right now.”

She ran by means of the brand new stresses the kids are dealing with. “They now know what explosions are, they know what a bomb shelter is. They know what it is like to sit in that cold pit. Some are even afraid to go the toilet now without their mom mentors,” she mentioned. “It’s just terrible.”

Fears for the kids she works with and the state of her nation have tears working down psychologist Oksana’s face as she talks. The kids aren’t the one ones struggling. Trauma would not discriminate.

But her sorrow turns to rage when she speaks of the person she sees as accountable for waging an unprovoked conflict on Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is the second Hitler, it is serious. If the world will not stop him, there will be World War Three,” she mentioned.

She mentioned the combating had already modified every part for her and the kids in her care.

“Our life is divided by before and after war.”