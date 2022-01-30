‘One Way To Judge A Judge’: Justice DY Chandrachud On Transparent Courts

Justice DY Chandrachud highlighted the necessity for public viewership of court docket proceedings

New Delhi:

Supreme Court choose Justice DY Chandrachud has once more highlighted the necessity for public viewership of court docket proceedings. Justice Chandrachud mentioned judges are to be judged not solely by the variety of judgments delivered and the case disposal charge, but in addition by their conduct throughout the partitions of the courtroom.

Unless judicial proceedings are open for public viewership, it might not be potential for the general public to grasp the character of labor undertaken by the courts, Justice Chandrachud mentioned at a digital ebook launch occasion by creator Balram Ok Gupta.

If judicial proceedings are open to the general public, Justice Chandrachud mentioned, it is not going to solely give legitimacy to the judicial establishment but in addition additional the democratic precept of accountability.

“While data on disposal rate and judgments is easily available in the public domain, the behaviour of a judge in the courtroom is not easily ascertainable… Unless this important indicator of performance evaluation is publicly available, it would be difficult to evaluate the performance of a judge and would pose challenges to judicial accountability,” the Supreme Court choose mentioned.

He gave the instance of the Dalai Lama, who mentioned lack of transparency leads to mistrust and a deep sense of insecurity.

“Though legal journalism is on the rise and reporting of judicial proceedings has gained traction, it has its limitations,” Justice Chandrachud mentioned.

This isn’t the primary time Justice Chandrachud has supported opening courtroom proceedings to the general public. In October final 12 months, he mentioned stay streaming guidelines had been made in order that courts may stay telecast its proceedings.

He had additionally written to the Chief Justices of excessive courts to request that by this month, instances should be e-filed in district and excessive courts.