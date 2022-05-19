One wounded in German school shooting

Shots have been fired at a German faculty within the northern metropolis of Bremerhaven and one particular person, who was not a scholar, was wounded, police say, including an armed particular person has been taken into custody.

On its web site, the Lloyd Gymnasium, which has about 1150 college students, posted a discover saying: “Dear parents, your children are safe.”

It gave a telephone quantity that oldsters may name for additional data.

German day by day Bild stated the injured particular person, who has been taken to hospital, was a lady.

That couldn’t instantly be confirmed.

The newspaper stated {that a} second suspect seemed to be on the run following the capturing however police stated on Twitter that its investigation indicated there was just one perpetrator.

The police didn’t give any particulars of the one that was detained.

Online newspaper Nord24 stated a schoolgirl who heard photographs had referred to as the police.

Students barricaded themselves of their school rooms, it added.

Police stated later the scholars and lecturers had been in a position to depart the constructing after particular forces searched the constructing.