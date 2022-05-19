One Wounded, One Arrested After ‘Attack’ at German School

BERLIN (AP) – German police say they’ve detained a suspect in reference to a Thursday morning assault at a highschool within the northern metropolis of Bremerhaven through which one individual was injured.

Police stated the incident occurred on the Lloyd highschool within the middle of town.

A police spokesperson initially confirmed that there had been a taking pictures, however later revised that data to say solely that the attacker was armed.

“The armed person was detained and is in police custody,” police stated in an announcement.

“The weapon used by the suspect is the subject of police investigation,” police added. “We cannot currently confirm that there is a second suspect.”

The wounded individual was taken to a hospital and was not a scholar, police stated, including that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.