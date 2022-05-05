One year on, Mexico City awaits justice for railway collapse victims – Latin America Reports

This article was initially printed by Jorge Rocha on Aztec Reports, a sister publication.

A 12 months after one in all Mexico City’s busiest railway overpasses collapsed onto a road under, Mexican authorities are failing to supply justice for the victims and kin of the 26 individuals killed.

The Metro 12 line, or “The Golden Line” because it was typically referred to, collapsed onto a busy road within the early morning hours of May 3, 2021, ensuing within the deaths of 26 individuals, injuring over 100 extra, and impacting the mobility of thousands and thousands of Mexico City residents.

At the time, Mexico City’s authorities introduced that the Norwegian threat consultancy DNV would perform an investigation to find out the reason for the collapse. Their initial report, delivered on June 14, 2021, indicated that structural flaws, current for the reason that overpass’ development, led to its collapse.

Today, the consulting agency delivered its final report to metropolis officers. The metropolis authorities rejected its findings and refused to launch the report, claiming there was a political battle of curiosity stemming from a lawyer who labored on the report being concerned in a earlier lawsuit in opposition to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a political ally of Mexico City Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum.

Mexico City’s prosecutor’s workplace additionally discovered that the railway design was liable to failure over time and in October 2021, pressed charges in opposition to 10 former officers concerned in its development which included wrongful dying, wrongful damage and property harm.

Among the officers are Enrique Horcasitas, the director of Project Metro, together with different Project Metro officers: Juan Antonio Giral y Mazón, Moises Guerrero Ponce, Héctor Rosas Troncoso, Enrique Baker Díaz, Guillermo Leornardo Alcazar Pancardo, Ricardo Pérez Ruiz, Juan Carlos Ramos Alvarado and Fernando Ramiro Lalana, according to Animal Político.

Fernando Amezcua Ordaz, the authorized consultant for development corporations LYTSA, IACSA, and EINSA, was additionally prosecuted.

To date, authorities haven’t carried out any authorized proceedings within the case, with an preliminary listening to being set for subsequent month.

In addition, the capital’s authorities disclosed that 90% of those affected by the collapse agreed to a settlement deal that included financial reparations, scholarships, and job alternatives.

According to Ernesto Alvarado Ruiz, the official who’s overseeing the disbursement of funds associated to the settlement, completely different state entities have dispersed the next funds:

USD $ 147,000 to households from Mexico City’s prosecutor’s workplace

USD $ 152,000 to households from the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAVI)

USD $ 221,000 to 129 households from Metro Collective Transportation System (STC Metro)

Additionally, Mr. Alvarado Ruiz stated The National System for the Integral Development of Families (DIF) had designated 251 scholarships for affected youngsters.

Yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared his solidarity with the victims and said that The Metro 12 line is already beneath re-construction with Mexico’s wealthiest man, Carlos Slim, serving to with the rebuild.

Mr. Slim’s development agency, Carso Infraestructura y Construcción (CICSA), was one of many corporations concerned within the authentic development of Metro Line 12. During the investigation, his firm issued a settlement agreement, paying lots of of 1000’s of Mexican pesos to the victims and their households in return for not in search of authorized motion.

“[Mr. Slim] is assuming full responsibility at no cost to the city’s government,” stated Mr. López Obrador. “When suggested to him — regardless of the current investigation to determine accountabilities [for the collapse] — that the rebuilding work had to begin as soon as possible to finish within a year, he accepted and has been personally involved with the construction.”