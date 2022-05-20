OnePlus Nord Buds review: Are these $39 earbuds worth it? | CNN Underscored

OnePlus has been increasing its lineup of budget-friendly units over the previous few years, and one in all its newest choices are the OnePlus Nord Buds. Priced at simply $39.99, these wi-fi earbuds goal to supply a premium listening expertise for a fraction of the worth of dearer choices available on the market, together with the corporate’s personal OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Buds Z2.

We’ve been testing the brand new Nord Buds for slightly below two weeks to see if they will ship on that purpose, and to find out the place OnePlus made cuts to drop the worth down. Spoiler alert: these buds are actually good — even when they’re a bit primary.

Great sound for lower than $40 The Nord Buds are nice for anybody who wants good, dependable earbuds for lower than $40. They’re particularly best for these within the Android ecosystem, as iPhone customers gained’t take pleasure in sure particular options like quick pairing.

What we preferred



A design that’s easy, comfy, and water-resistant



Max Buondonno/CNN

The OnePlus Nord Buds aren’t essentially the flashiest earbuds available on the market. Their stems are chunky and angular, they’re made nearly totally of plastic, and the silicon ideas are likely to get caught in your ear as a result of they aren’t as clean as what’s discovered on extra premium choices. However, the buds are very comfy to put on. They sit fairly deep inside your ears, but it surely helps to create a seal to dam out exterior noise.

We particularly appreciated the load of the Nord Buds. At simply 0.17 ounces, the Nord Buds are the type of earbuds you’ll barely discover you’re sporting after some time. And we must always know — we rocked them for a number of hours on finish scripting this evaluate, and we by no means grew uncomfortable sporting them.

Another huge benefit to the Nord Buds is their IP55 ranking. This signifies that the buds will probably be protected towards mild douses of water, whether or not it’s rain or sweat. And sure, we labored out in these earbuds, and whereas they’re not designed for it, they’re completely serviceable assuming you gained’t be doing any loopy cardio routines.

Surprisingly good audio high quality



Max Buondonno/CNN

OnePlus opted for big 12.4mm titanium drivers on the Nord Buds, giving them loads of room for sounds to air out. The firm additionally mentioned it paid particular consideration to the bass to make sure the buds add that additional umph shoppers are searching for. What’s extra, the buds additionally ship with Dolby Atmos assist for higher general high quality.

We began off with the coastal nation sounds of Brian Kelley and his newest single “Whatever Floats Your Boat”. The soundstage he presents with acoustic guitars and ethereal drums performed effectively over the Nord Bud’s drivers. Then, we converted to hip hop with Logic’s newest launch, “Therapy Music.” His vocals have been clear and had some definition to them, whereas the boom-bap beat was punchy and full. We additionally tried some oldies, like The Hollies’ “Bus Stop” which sounded clear and nice, albeit a bit missing within the mids.

These earbuds, whereas strong, do include a couple of shortcomings. Mid and excessive frequencies are a bit pitchy and empty-feeling, whereas some songs (notably extra advanced productions) lose their definition rapidly. For instance, when listening to Justin Bieber’s “Honest”, there have been a couple of devices that bought misplaced on the Nord Buds that you would be able to clearly hear on dearer earbuds.

However, that’s the story with a number of price range earbuds. Oftentimes, they don’t include a large soundstage that may spotlight essentially the most advanced of productions, and that’s completely superb when contemplating their value. We even in contrast them to a few of these dearer earbuds like Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2, and we discovered that their sound high quality wasn’t all that completely different, which was spectacular to say the least.

Really strong battery life



Max Buondonno/CNN

OnePlus touts as much as seven hours of stamina with the Nord Buds, in addition to a further 23 hours with the included case. We discovered this largely to be true. The buds usually lasted between six and 7 hours on a full cost throughout our testing, whereas the case equipped roughly one other three prices. There are some wi-fi earbuds available on the market that fall effectively behind these stats, so it’s nice to see OnePlus capable of ship on its guarantees.

Recharging the earbuds is so simple as it will get, since your solely possibility is to make use of a USB-C cable. OnePlus notes that there’s a type of quick charging on the Nord Buds which might provide a five-hour cost in simply 10 minutes. In our testing, we have been getting nearer to 4 hours of battery life than 5, but it surely’s nonetheless useful in a pinch.

Unfortunately, these earbuds don’t include wi-fi charging. But barring exceptions just like the EarFun Air, that’s to be anticipated at this value level.

What we didn’t like



Very primary controls with not a number of “smarts”



Max Buondonno/CNN

At $39.99, OnePlus needed to make some cuts to drive prices down, and one space the place that’s prevalent is intelligence. Modern earbuds can do all kinds of issues like routinely pause your music when one earbud is eliminated, rapidly entry voice assistants with a scorching phrase, use head monitoring for spatial audio, or supply energetic noise cancellation for a extra remoted listening expertise.

None of these options are on the Nord Buds. Instead, OnePlus presents two very primary “smart” options: multi-device assist and quick paring.

The former isn’t applied in the identical means as most wi-fi earbuds, the place you can begin enjoying content material on one other machine and the earbuds intelligently know to change over. Instead, you need to manually faucet and maintain both bud to change to a beforehand paired machine. It’s type of tedious, but it surely works superb.

The latter, in the meantime, solely works underneath sure circumstances because it makes use of OnePlus’ proprietary quick pairing system fairly than one thing like Google Fast Pair. You’ll should have a OnePlus phone or the HeyMelody app put in in your non-OnePlus Android telephone for it to work. That’s not an enormous deal because it tremendously simplifies the setup strategy of the earbuds, but it surely does imply you’re left to dive into Bluetooth settings on some other machine (together with iPhones and laptops) so as to pair them.

OnePlus additionally included contact controls on the Nord Buds. A single faucet performs and pauses music, a double faucet skips the present, a triple faucet can skip to the earlier monitor, and a protracted press permits you to change between units. They all labored superb in our testing, though it appeared to take a second or two longer for our faucets to register in comparison with different earbuds available on the market.

Settings for the Nord Buds could be discovered within the Bluetooth part of the Settings app on OnePlus telephones, or the HeyMelody app on different units. There aren’t a ton of customization choices obtainable, with a handful of tweaks obtainable for the contact controls and EQ. Still, it’s good that OnePlus presents some versatility with the earbuds.

The case is cumbersome



Max Buondonno/CNN

The case included with the Nord Buds is clunky, to say the least. It’s a bit taller than you may suppose, and it feels much more substantial than one thing like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple’s newest AirPods. OnePlus additionally determined to sq. off the sides, making it really feel far too boxy to comfortably carry round in a pocket. You’re nearly compelled to hold them in some exterior carry-all.

Decent microphone efficiency, however wind mitigation wants work



Max Buondonno/CNN

There are two microphones on every Nord Bud to make it simpler for them to choose up your voice, and we discovered that they’re completely serviceable. No, they aren’t as much as snuff with dearer choices, however they typically work superb for video chats and telephone calls.

Speaking of which, OnePlus included AI-powered noise discount for telephone calls that helps to cut back exterior noise. It appears to work effectively as callers famous they may hear my voice clearly whereas I stood on a loud avenue nook, however the tech fell aside rapidly when the wind picked up. So for those who’re in a very windy atmosphere, it is likely to be greatest to maneuver some place else to make a name.

Bottom line



Max Buondonno/CNN

The OnePlus Nord Buds are a few of the best wireless earbuds you may get for underneath $50, aligning with most of the identical options because the EarFun Air, our decide for the best budget earbuds you may get. With strong sound high quality, nice battery life, and an easy setup expertise (no less than for Android customers), there’s not quite a bit to dislike.

Are they a bit primary? Yes, however the place they shine are within the necessities. If you need flashy high-end options, you’ll have to buy extra premium choices just like the Pixel Buds A-Series, Galaxy Buds 2, and even OnePlus’ personal Buds Z2. The EarFun Air nonetheless have the general edge due to wi-fi charging and barely longer battery life, however they’re slightly pricier, typically promoting for $49.99 to $59.99.

That being mentioned, for those who strictly worth sound high quality and battery life — and particularly for those who’re on Android — the Nord Buds are effectively price their low $39.99 price ticket.

