OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G Compared

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India right now as the most recent midrange smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. The smartphone is provided with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED show with a 90Hz refresh charge. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G — it runs on Android 11 like its predecessor, with the corporate’s OxygenOS 11 pores and skin working on prime. The smartphone additionally includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

In this text, we have now in contrast OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G worth in India and specs with two of its prime opponents: Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G worth in India begins at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage mannequin, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone shall be out there in Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror colors based on OnePlus.

In comparability, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched on February 16 for Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage mannequin, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. The Realme 9 Pro+ is offered in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colourways.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G was launched in India in January with a price ticket of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage mannequin, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage mannequin is priced at Rs. 26,999. Xiaomi 11i 5G is bought in Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Purple Mist, and Stealth Black color choices.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and Xiaomi 11i 5G all include dual-SIM connectivity. Both Xiaomi 11i 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition and OxygenOS 11 skins on prime, respectively. On the opposite hand, Realme 9 Pro+ runs on Android 12 out of the field with Realme UI 3.0 on prime.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports activities a 6.43-inch (1,080×2,400) full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED show whereas the Realme 9 Pro+ includes a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display screen. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G is provided with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED show. All three handsets include a 90Hz refresh charge, whereas Realme 9 Pro+ and Xiaomi 11 provide a contact sampling charge of 180Hz and 360Hz, respectively.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with as much as 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Meanwhile, each Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G are geared up with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with as much as 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the digital camera entrance, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports activities a triple digital camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel major digital camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle digital camera with a 119-degree area of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro digital camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It additionally includes a 16-megapixel selfie digital camera on the entrance.

On the opposite hand, Realme 9 Pro+ is provided with a 50-megapixel major digital camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel digital camera with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is provided with a 16-megapixel selfie digital camera on the entrance. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 11i 5G sports activities a triple digital camera setup with a 108-megapixel major digital camera with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide digital camera, and a 2-megapixel macro digital camera. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel digital camera within the entrance, with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G include 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, which will be expanded through a microSD (as much as 1TB) through a devoted card slot. Meanwhile, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G presents as much as 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on a 4,500mAh battery, which helps 65W SuperVOOC quick charging, whereas the packs a 4,500mAh battery that helps as much as 60W SuperDart quick charging. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G is provided with a 5,160mAh battery that gives quick charging at 67W, based on the corporate.