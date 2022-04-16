OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Design Teased Ahead of April 28 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been noticed on-line in a picture shared by the corporate forward of the telephone’s debut within the nation. The upcoming OnePlus handset launch date has been set for April 28, the corporate confirmed earlier this week. The handset is tipped to function an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It may function a triple rear digicam setup, with a 64-megapixel major sensor. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will make its debut in India alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds.

The picture of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, posted on Twitter, reveals the rear design of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. It is proven to sport a triple digicam setup that resembles the rear digicam module on the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The OnePlus emblem is situated within the centre of the rear panel, whereas the facility button is situated on the proper facet of the telephone. The backside of the telephone additionally means that the smartphone might include a 3.5mm headphone jack situated on the backside of the machine.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G value in India (anticipated)

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G may have a beginning value of Rs. 20,000. Details of official pricing, together with RAM and storage variants for the smartphone are anticipated to be introduced on April 28.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specs (anticipated)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch show. It is alleged to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with as much as 8GB of RAM. The handset could possibly be outfitted with as much as 256GB of inbuilt storage, in line with a report.

For pictures and movies, the smartphone is alleged to function a triple digicam setup that includes a 64-megapixel major digicam, together with a front-facing 16-megapixel digicam for selfies and video calls. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with assist for 33W quick charging. OnePlus is but to formally reveal specs for the smartphone forward of the April 28 launch occasion.