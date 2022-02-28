OnePlus TV Models Gain Support for JioGames Platform on Select Models

OnePlus TV homeowners can now entry JioGames titles on the corporate’s sensible TV fashions, it introduced on Monday, February 28. A small choice of curated titles from the JioGames platform is now accessible on choose OnePlus TV fashions. The firm says that the identical “immersive” gaming expertise might be made accessible to further OnePlus TV fashions in a while. The JioGames service is already accessible on smartphones, function telephones, and on set-top packing containers, and can now be accessible through a number of the firm’s sensible TV fashions as a part of a brand new partnership with the sensible TV producer.

The firm revealed that homeowners of choose OnePlus TV fashions will be capable to run video games such because the KGF Official Game, Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3, Little Singham Treasure Hunt, and extra, as a part of a curated library of titles from JioGames. OnePlus revealed to Gadgets 360 that the brand new JioGames integration might be accessible on U1, Q, and Y1S collection, whereas an OTA replace will allow the function on the corporate’s older U1S & Y1 sensible TV fashions.

OnePlus presently affords three totally different price-based classes of sensible TVs. The OnePlus TV Q-series includes its high-end sensible TV fashions, whereas the corporate’s U-series sensible TVs carry premium options at decrease costs. On the opposite hand, OnePlus TV Y-series brings inexpensive sensible TV choices.

Earlier this month, OnePlus launched two new sensible TV fashions within the nation, the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The sensible TV fashions can be found in 32-inch and 43-inch show choices. The TVs supply help for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG codecs, they usually run on Android TV 11. The smartphones are geared up with 24W full-range stereo audio system, and include the corporate’s auto-low latency mode (ALLM), which is claimed to supply a greater expertise for avid gamers.