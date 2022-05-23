ONGC Becomes First Entity To Trade On Indian Gas Exchange

ONGC has turn into the primary entity to commerce on Indian Gas Exchange

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday stated it has turn into the primary gasoline producer to commerce home gasoline on the Indian Gas Exchange, buying and selling unspecified volumes from its jap offshore KG-DWN-98/2 block.

In an announcement, ONGC stated it should improve volumes slowly.

“ONGC has become the first exploration and production (E&P) company in India to trade domestic gas on Indian Gas Exchange. The first online trade was made on May 23, 2022 by ONGC Director (Onshore) & In-charge Marketing Anurag Sharma on India’s first automated national level Gas Exchange, IGX,” it stated.

The gasoline traded is from ONGC Krishna Godavari 98/2 block, it stated, however didn’t specify the volumes that had been bought.

After the deregulation in gasoline pricing ecosystem in 2000-21, ONGC has ready itself to reap the advantages.

“The quantity sold by ONGC through the Gas Exchange will be enhanced slowly,” it stated.

Speaking on the event, Sharma stated ONGC is able to realise greater worth for each molecule of gasoline accessible on the market.

