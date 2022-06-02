“Online Content Helped,” Says Ishita Rathi On Securing 8th Rank In UPSC Exam

Ishita Rathi mentioned she didn’t take teaching for the examination.

New Delhi:

Twenty six-year-old Ishita Rathi, daughter of a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector and head constable couple who bagged eighth rank within the civil companies examination 2021, says she relied on on-line content material for the examination.

Speaking to PTI, Ishita mentioned she didn’t take teaching for the examination. “I prepared with the strategies opted by previous toppers and my main source of information was online material, including YouTube content,” she mentioned, including it was her third try.

She did her commencement in economics from Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University and masters from Madras School of Economics in Chennai.

Ishita Rathi mentioned her choice was Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

“My parents inspired me a lot. After seeing them in police uniform, I also thought of joining the civil service. I found civil services most appropriate through which I can do more for welfare of the society. The diversity which IAS provides attracted me a lot.

“My first try was in 2019 proper after I accomplished my postgraduation. In 2020, I certified the written check and reached the interview spherical. This was my third try and I scored eighth rank. When I checked my consequence, I instantly referred to as my dad and mom,” said Ishita, who will be the first IAS officer in her family.

She said that she was present on social media when she was preparing for the exams, but was not so active.

Ishita has done her Class XII in science with economics as additional subject from DAV Public School, Vasant Kunj. She lives with her family members at Chhattarpur in south Delhi.

Her mother assistant sub-inspector Meenakshi Rathi is posted at the office of DCP (Southeast) and her father head constable I S Rathi is posted with traffic police. Her brother has completed his graduation.

Ishita said that she had teaching as her plan B.

“My first choice was civil companies and second was educating. If I had not managed to clear the civil companies examination, I’d have opted for teachers in economics.

“I am excited that I am getting a huge opportunity. Through civil services, I can give back to the community and contribute to nation building,” Ishita mentioned, who hails from Baghpat district in western UP.

Ishita’s mom Meenakshi informed PTI that she acquired emotional when heard that her daughter secured eighth rank within the UPSC examination.

“I was at my office when Ishita called me. She told me that she has cleared the exam. When I heard that she secured eighth rank, I got emotional with teary eyes. I am proud of her as she is going to be an IAS officer. We received a call from police headquarters and my daughter met commissioner sir today,” Meenakshi said.

Meenakshi said she used to tell her daughter about the senior officers and their work.

“I used to inform my daughter about good experiences of my assembly with the officers. Once we met Kiran Bedi ma’am. I informed my daughter that those that change into IPS officers do good work. Ishita used to say that she additionally needed to change into an officer,” Meenakshi mentioned.

“We supported her rather a lot, and eventually her laborious work paid off,” she mentioned.

According to an official assertion, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday felicitated Delhi Police household ward Ishita Rathi for efficiently attaining eighth rank in UPSC’s civil companies examination-2021 at police headquarters.

Asthana congratulated Ishita for securing such a excessive rank and bringing laurels to her household and Delhi Police household as effectively. He additionally rewarded the younger achiever and bestowed her with a memento, the assertion added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)