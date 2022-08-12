OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney fought with boyfriend in elevator months before fatal stabbing: video

Miami prosecutors unveiled video footage on Thursday that confirmed an OnlyFans star preventing along with her boyfriend in an elevator simply two months earlier than fatally stabbing him in the chest.

Courtney Clenney, who boasts 2 million followers on Instagram, shall be extradited to South Florida after her arrest in Hawaii this week on second-degree homicide expenses.

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Kathie Fernandez-Rundle mentioned at a press convention asserting the fees Thursday that Clenney stabbed Christian Obumseli at shut vary throughout a battle at their luxurious condominium on April 3.

Fernandez-Rundle mentioned the pair had a “tempestuous” relationship that turned so disruptive to residents within the condominium constructing that managers had been pursuing their eviction.

To exhibit Clenney’s capability for violence, Fernandez-Rundle performed a video from February displaying the pair scuffling in an elevator that opened straight into their condominium.

“It certainly appears that the defendant was aggressively attacking Christian,” Fernandez-Rundle mentioned.

Courtney Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend. Miami Office of the State Attorn

Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, maintains that she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense after he shoved her to the bottom.

Fernandez-Rundle mentioned the couple’s fixed warring had led to a brief separation in March whereas Clenney’s mom got here to stick with her within the condominium.

But simply two days earlier than the deadly confrontation, the pair reconciled and Obumseli moved again in.

“The arguments began almost immediately,” she mentioned, including that cops responded to the condominium and located Clenney intoxicated.

Clenney shall be extradited to South Florida after her arrest in Hawaii on second-degree homicide expenses. Miami Office of the State Attorn

Two days later, Fernadez-Rundle mentioned the couple had a comparatively tranquil morning and recorded a video enjoying with their canine. Obumseli later left to get them sandwiches.

Clenney then went reside on Instagram as Obumseli returned dwelling at 4:33 p.m. that Sunday earlier than they started arguing as soon as once more.

Clenney later claimed to investigators that she grabbed a knife after Obumseli threw her all the way down to the ground and chucked it at him from a distance of 10 ft.

But Fernandez-Rundle mentioned the proof didn’t assist that declare — and that she had stabbed him within the chest at shut vary. Obumseli was by no means armed.

Clenney’s lawyer argues that she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense after he shoved her to the bottom. Miami Office of the State Attorn

Records present that the mannequin known as her mom twice earlier than calling 911 at 4:57 p.m., the prosecutor mentioned. Obumseli could possibly be heard on the 911 name “repeatedly saying that he was dying,” Fernandez-Rundle mentioned.

She added that Obumseli was a sufferer of “domestic violence” — and that males are sometimes unwilling to come back ahead to report their abuse.

Clenney had been getting remedy for PTSD stemming from the case in Hawaii earlier than her arrest.

Lawyers for each events have claimed that their shoppers had been defending themselves. Miami Office of the State Attorn

“We are completely shocked at Courtney’s arrest based upon the clear evidence of self-defense in this matter,” Prieto mentioned Thursday. “Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force.”

Larry Handfield, a lawyer for the Obumseli household, had initially argued that investigators prematurely deemed the stabbing a case of self-defense and pushed for a extra thorough probe.

Joined at Thursday’s press convention by Obumseli’s brother and cousin, Handfield lauded the arrest.

“We always believed that with a thorough and fair investigation that this day would come into reality,” he mentioned. “This is such a relief for the family. But it gives restored hope that even though delayed, justice will still come.”