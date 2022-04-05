Ontario police kill driver who officers said rammed patrol cars in stolen vehicle during chase

Ontario police fatally shot a driver who officers mentioned rammed into patrol autos throughout a chase Monday night time, authorities confirmed.

The incident started round 6:10 p.m. when officers tried to cease the motive force of a stolen automobile close to Haven Avenue and Francis Street, mentioned Cpl. Emily Hernandez, an Ontario Police Department spokeswoman.

The driver didn’t pull over, Hernandez mentioned, and officers pursued the automobile on floor streets into Riverside County jurisdiction.

During the pursuit, the motive force rammed a number of Ontario police autos and officers opened hearth, hitting the motive force, she mentioned.

The driver’s automobile got here to a cease within the space of Limonite Avenue and Bain Street in Jurupa Valley, Hernandez mentioned. Officers carried out first assist on the motive force till Riverside County firefighters arrived and pronounced the motive force lifeless.

“The driver’s identity is being withheld until the Riverside County coroner completes notifications,” Hernandez mentioned.

The taking pictures is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, mentioned Sgt. Brandi Swan, a spokeswoman for that company.

Further details about the incident was not out there Monday night time.