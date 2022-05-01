Op-Ed: An L.A. freeway ‘phantom’ once terrified everyone I knew. Dangers haunt our freeways still

In 1977, as my buddies and I have been studying to drive, a person dubbed the “Phantom Rock Thrower” haunted the 91 Freeway, between Corona and Yorba Linda. A shadow who would seem on the median at twilight, he waited for giant teams of passing automobiles and threw baseball-sized rocks at them, smashing windshields with nice accuracy.

In May of that yr, an unarmed, off-duty deputy spotted him within the heart divider and chased him. When the deputy got here shut, the person lashed out with a knife, reducing the deputy’s neck earlier than operating again throughout the freeway into the riverbed. By fall, he had shattered greater than 70 home windows and windshields, and on Nov. 6 a motorist in a automobile he had attacked was hospitalized with deep cuts and damaged bones in her face. Law enforcement introduced in a Border Patrol monitoring crew to seek out the Phantom earlier than drivers might be killed.

His haunted, unpredictable presence terrified everybody I knew. I keep in mind speaking about him with my buddies, with my dad and mom. When buddies and I’d drive, packed six to a automotive, we’d all stare out the home windows, vigilant, searching for the Phantom to look, particularly at twilight. I keep in mind questioning why that was his time to lash out — the vespertine hour, when the day animals have been retreating to sleep and the night time animals have been popping out to hunt.

This spring, I’ve been driving lots of of miles, telling the story of the Phantom to folks from San Francisco to Simi Valley, Pasadena to Redlands, when speaking about my new novel. Many folks my age keep in mind him, however solely as a ghost — they keep in mind being afraid of the stones.

When I ask younger folks now about their very own fears, all of them say the identical factor: On the sidewalk, within the mall, at school, in every single place they go, they’re afraid a stranger will open fireplace. And right here in Southern California, they’re particularly afraid they’ll be shot in a automotive whereas on the freeway.

Freeway shootings right here have felt particularly brutal within the final yr. Last spring, a series of more than 100 BB-gun shootings took place on the 91 — fortunately nobody died. But this April, a couple was arraigned in the May 2021 fatal shooting of a 6-year-old child. He had been strapped into his automotive seat as his mom drove him to kindergarten. The alleged shooter was a person in a automobile that had minimize off the mom’s automotive on the 91, in line with court docket paperwork. On April 5, three freeway shootings left one man useless on the 710 and critically injured a lady on the 91.

Back in 1977, after the Phantom’s rock had precipitated the motive force to be hospitalized, the regulation enforcement monitoring crew looked for him for weeks, concentrating on canyon areas the place he had been seen by ranchers; bathing in a inventory tank, tipping over smudge pots, consuming walnuts and oranges. On Nov. 11, the Phantom was tracked to a man-made collapse Brush Canyon the place he surrendered, saying, “I quit, I quit!”

He was a small, 42-year-old man named James Horton Jr., who had served two years within the Air Force, then took to the rails as a migrant employee. He advised the tracker, “When I was little, I didn’t have much time to play. I never had a chance to get into mischief, like Dennis the Menace. So that’s what I was doing with the rocks. The cars were going so fast.” Horton was charged with some rock-throwing incidents and the assault on the deputy however was discovered harmless by cause of madness. After a court-ordered psychiatric analysis, he was institutionalized. Now the canyons are full of tract houses; the automobiles on the 91 don’t usually go as quick.

As an immigrant from Switzerland, my mom realized to drive in Southern California. That summer time of the Phantom, she was a extra fearful driver than I used to be, even studying at 16. She has extreme reminiscence loss now, however I requested just lately whether or not she remembered him, and naturally, she did. She mentioned, “He would stand in the median. Remember, the bushes?” Oleander — big darkish mounds with pink and white flowers. So California.

My mom thought the freeways a marvel, driving 5 youngsters on the 91 in her 1966 Ford Country Squire station wagon. They led us to particular locations — Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm possibly every year, the seashore possibly twice a yr.

While writing my e-book, I spent years driving the 91, one in every of tens of millions navigating the “Orange Crush” juncture of the 91, 55, 57 and 22 freeways — mentioned to be the busiest within the nation. The mixture of lengthy commutes, highway rage and the inchoate anger of not having the ability to transfer, to get the place folks have to be, feels poisonous. I watched the drivers round me, noticed their powerlessness in being caught in site visitors. So a lot of the remainder of life now makes folks really feel powerless too.

I’ve raised three daughters, driving hundreds of miles alongside the arteries of our lives. Each freeway has its personal character to me. But I nonetheless consider studying to drive, my buddies and I waiting for a person operating throughout lanes, and our worry of a stone shattering our windshields.

Now the worry is of somebody we will’t see rolling down a tinted window, pointing a gun, the bullet possibly shattering our home windows, possibly piercing the passenger door or again seat, killing whoever rides with us. Maybe we minimize somebody off. Maybe we didn’t. Maybe somebody doesn’t just like the make of our automobile, or the bumper sticker, or possibly somebody hates this present day or this night time, and chooses to launch their pent-up rage not with a rock however with a gun. And with the anonymity that comes with velocity, darkness and disappearing, phantoms are in every single place amongst us.

Susan Straight’s new novel, “Mecca,” options the freeways of Southern California.