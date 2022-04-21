OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics

OPEC instructed the International Monetary Fund’s steering committee on Thursday that the surge in oil costs was largely because of the Ukraine disaster, within the newest sign that the producer group wouldn’t take additional motion so as to add provide.

In an announcement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) seen by Reuters, OPEC mentioned the value of worldwide benchmark Brent crude had averaged close to $98 a barrel within the first quarter, up about $18 from the final three months of 2021.

“Oil prices have been on the rise, particularly in March this year… mainly due to the escalating geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and concerns this might result in large oil supply shortages, amid trade dislocations,” OPEC instructed the IMFC.

The IMFC is a part of the spring conferences of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank’s Board of Governors.

OPEC, which took half in a gathering of the IMFC final yr, has been resisting calls by the United States and European Union to pump extra oil to chill costs, which reached a 14-year peak above $139 final month after Washington and Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

OPEC+, which consists of OPEC and different producers together with Russia, will elevate output by about 432,000 barrels per day in May, as a part of a gradual unwinding of output cuts made throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPEC mentioned that OPEC+ had proven its dedication to making sure that oil provide and demand fundamentals had been in stability throughout the Ukraine disaster to assist the worldwide economic system.

OPEC additionally highlighted the adverse short-term impression of the Ukraine disaster and ongoing pandemic, including: “The strong rise in commodity prices, in combination with ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and COVID-19-related logistical constraints are fueling already high global inflation.”

