Open climate talk can lift spirits of young, rather than harm them

It was encouraging to learn that Liberal MP Dr Fiona Martin accepted the hyperlink between psychological sickness and local weather change in her ultimate report for the 2021 authorities inquiry into psychological well being (“Young hold ‘snowflake’ to blowtorch”, April 17). While many fear that speaking about local weather change with younger folks solely raises their anxiousness, for sufferer Isaac Percy opening as much as his household and mates had the best impact on lifting his psychological well being, and his anxiousness assaults went away. Adverse human-induced local weather change is right here, and younger folks comprehend it. The least adults can do is take heed to their considerations and help them of their actions. Ray Peck, Hawthorn (Vic)

Insight man

Peter FitzSimons usually isn’t shy about his scepticism, but he has handed on a beautiful little Easter homily from an aged priest, Monsignor Tony Doherty (“Raising faith, doubt and the G word after 60 years as a priest”, April 17). No “gotcha” moments however a portrait of religion and lifelong partaking with folks − regardless of some sincere doubts alongside the way in which. In a society the place faith is on the decline, the Monsignor is aware of that the funerals he conducts are nonetheless a chance for us to personal our emotions of affection and loss and acknowledge the transcendent in our world. Likewise, the thrill at baptisms and marriages. Retirement? Perhaps not fairly but. Margaret Johnston, Paddington

Passport ransom

The Australian Passport Office says to permit six weeks for passports then says it takes on common 17 enterprise days (“Waiting times double in rush for passports”, April 17). So, we lose about three to 4 weeks initially and passports are solely helpful for 9 years and 6 months. I need to nominate a begin date of July 1 for my renewal. “No way,” stated my federal member and the passport workplace. Why not? Our passports are among the many most costly on the earth. Since July 1, 860,000 passports have been issued at $308 for every grownup or $25 million roughly. When you might have a monopoly, why hassle providing any customer support? Lindsay Somerville, Lindfield