Open climate talk can lift spirits of young, rather than harm them

It was encouraging to learn that Liberal MP Dr Fiona Martin accepted the hyperlink between psychological sickness and local weather change in her ultimate report for the 2021 authorities inquiry into psychological well being (“Young hold ‘snowflake’ to blowtorch”, April 17). While many fear that speaking about local weather change with younger individuals solely raises their anxiousness, for sufferer Isaac Percy opening as much as his household and mates had the best impact on lifting his psychological well being, and his anxiousness assaults went away. Adverse human-induced local weather change is right here, and younger individuals realize it. The least adults can do is hearken to their considerations and assist them of their actions. Ray Peck, Hawthorn (Vic)

Insight man

Peter FitzSimons typically isn’t shy about his scepticism, but he has handed on an exquisite little Easter homily from an aged priest, Monsignor Tony Doherty (“Raising faith, doubt and the G word after 60 years as a priest”, April 17). No “gotcha” moments however a portrait of religion and lifelong partaking with individuals − regardless of some trustworthy doubts alongside the best way. In a society the place faith is on the decline, the Monsignor is aware of that the funerals he conducts are nonetheless a possibility for us to personal our emotions of affection and loss and acknowledge the transcendent in our world. Likewise, the thrill at baptisms and marriages. Retirement? Perhaps not fairly but. Margaret Johnston, Paddington

Passport ransom

The Australian Passport Office says to permit six weeks for passports then says it takes on common 17 enterprise days (“Waiting times double in rush for passports”, April 17). So, we lose about three to 4 weeks initially and passports are solely helpful for 9 years and 6 months. I wish to nominate a begin date of July 1 for my renewal. “No way,” stated my federal member and the passport workplace. Why not? Our passports are among the many costliest on this planet. Since July 1, 860,000 passports have been issued at $308 for every grownup or $25 million roughly. When you’ve a monopoly, why trouble providing any customer support? Lindsay Somerville, Lindfield